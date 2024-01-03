RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man took a bus to Garner after he was stabbed in the stomach in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night.

At about 10:43 p.m., officers said they were called to a reported stabbing where the victim was being treated at a hospital.

Upon an initial investigation, they said the man was stabbed in the stomach on the 200 block of South Blount St.

He then rode a bus into Garner, where Garner police requested assistance, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Garner police were seen responding to a McDonald’s parking lot and a GoRaleigh bus in reference to the incident.

Police responding in parking lot of Garner McDonald’s (Randall Edge)

Garner police responding to GoRaleigh bus (Randall Edge)

Police said EMS took the man to the hospital where Raleigh police took over the investigation.

They said the man who was stabbed is expected to be okay.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on their website for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.