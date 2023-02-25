RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed a man on a GoRaleigh / City of Raleigh bus Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of South Wilmington Street and Chapanoke Road in reference to a stabbing on GoRaleigh bus 2211.

They said the victim was a man, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told CBS 17 they’re looking for a suspect with their K-9 unit.

They said they could not give a description of the suspect at this time.

Officers do not believe there is any danger to the public. As of 2:15 p.m., police said they remained at the scene.

CBS 17 has reached out to GoRaleigh for a comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.