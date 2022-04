WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed outside a Wake Forest restaurant early Saturday.

Police said this happened roughly after 1 a.m. outside the Waffle House along Durham Road.

when they arrived, police said they found the victim with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect ran away.

If you have any information, call the Wake Forest Police.