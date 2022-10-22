RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night.

Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10.

When they got to the scene, a man told them he had been stabbed, ‘patted down’ and robbed, according to police reports.

Officers said the man was not sure what was stolen.

They said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a man who is unknown to the victim.