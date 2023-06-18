RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was stabbed several times early Sunday morning.

At about 12:19 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1900 block of Hawkins St. off of New Bern Ave. in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

All the stab wounds were minor in nature, according to the police department.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said detectives are working to learn who stabbed the man.

Investigators said they believe the man was arguing with somebody before the stabbing and that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.