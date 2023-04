GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A disturbance between neighbors turned into a stabbing that sent a 39-year-old man to WakeMed in Raleigh.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were called to 308 E. Main St. about a disturbance. One neighbor stabbed another with a machete and then fled the scene, police said.

So far, no arrest has been made. An investigation is underway.