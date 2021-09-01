Man stabs family members, crashes car, robs restaurant in crime spree, Raleigh police say

One of the scenes of a crime spree in Raleigh on Sept. 1, 2021. (Andrew Miller/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crime spree that began with a suspect stabbing two family members ended at a Petsmart in Raleigh Wednesday night, police said.

The chain events began shortly after 8:45 p.m. when the suspect got into an altercation with family members at a residence along the 4600 block of Dansey Drive. He ended up stabbing two of them, police said.

The suspect then fled in a car, hitting multiple other vehicles in the process, before crashing near the intersection of E. Millbrook Road and Capital Boulevard. Police said he then robbed a hibachi restaurant nearby.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident at a Petsmart a short distance away on E. Millbrook Road.

