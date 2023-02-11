GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department.

After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video pulling a stolen trailer.

The trailer had been reported stolen from Raleigh in November, according to police.

Officers said the driver of the white escalade did not stop and attempted to flee.

A short pursuit ensued on NC-70, reaching up to 55 miles per hour, according to the police department.

Police said the chase ended in the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts at 123 Yeargan Road in Garner.

They said no one was hurt during the pursuit.

The driver was arrested around 12:45 p.m. and police are still working to confirm his identity, officers told CBS 17.

They said they’re looking to charge him with: