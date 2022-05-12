RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was struck along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh when he attempted to cross the street outside of a crosswalk Thursday night between 7:30-8 p.m., Raleigh police confirm.

Police said the 37-year-old man was hit by a 24-year-old driving a SUV somewhere along New Bern Avenue between the Bojangles and Department of Motor Vehicles while trying to cross the road without using a crosswalk.

He was transported to WakeMed for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries police said.

Police also said the driver of the SUV remained on scene and no charges have been filed at this time.