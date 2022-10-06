A man in his 60s was stabbed at a bus stop outside a Walmart on Thursday night (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been transported to a hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds at a bus stop outside a Raleigh Walmart, Garner police said.

Garner Police Captain Chris Adams said the stabbing occurred at the 4500 Fayetteville Road Walmart at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Adams also said investigators are looking into the incident resulting due to an armed robbery, however, officials have not confirmed a weapon. At this time, police currently have two suspects in custody for assault by stabbing and robbery attempt.

Adams would not give any suspect identification, however, a CBS 17 crew on scene said they witnessed officers taking both a man and woman into custody.

Furthermore, the victim has been confirmed as a man in his 60s, Adams said, who has been transported to WakeMed.

Finally, the Walmart remains open.