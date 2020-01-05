Man taken into custody after standoff lasts hours in Knightdale, officials say

The area where the man was barricaded inside a home in Knightdale Sunday. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was barricaded inside a home in Knightdale for hours on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was first reported just before noon at a home near the intersection of Laurens Way and Tallula Lane, according to a Knightdale official.

The man was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared soon after.

No other details were available.

