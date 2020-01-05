KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was barricaded inside a home in Knightdale for hours on Sunday, officials said.
The incident was first reported just before noon at a home near the intersection of Laurens Way and Tallula Lane, according to a Knightdale official.
The man was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared soon after.
No other details were available.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Flu numbers skyrocket in the Triangle; doctors describe season as ‘terrible’
- Man taken into custody after standoff lasts hours in Knightdale, officials say
- Dozens attend anti-war protest in downtown Raleigh
- 1 person found dead after Tarboro house fire extinguished, police say
- UK deploys warships as Johnson says Iranian general ‘threat to all our interests’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now