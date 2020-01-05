Breaking News
1 person found dead after Tarboro house fire extinguished, police say

Man taken into custody after standoff lasts hours in Knightdale, officials say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The area where the man was barricaded inside a home in Knightdale Sunday. Photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was barricaded inside a home in Knightdale for hours on Sunday, officials said.

The incident was first reported just before noon at a home near the intersection of Laurens Way and Tallula Lane, according to a Knightdale official.

The man was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared soon after.

No other details were available.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss