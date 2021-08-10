Man taken into custody for murder of beloved Raleigh drum major, Mass. officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect has been captured in the deadly shooting of a Raleigh drum major who was killed after a day of volunteering late last month, officials said Tuesday.

Charlie Cook Debnam, 31, spent July 31 packing donations and handing out fans at the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh.

Just after 7:30 p.m. that night, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road. They arrived to find Debnam lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

Debnam was shot when he was caught in a shootout involving two cars, according to a 911 call released by officials. The caller said he heard multiple shots.

Police in Massachusetts captured a suspect in Debnam’s killing late last week in a city just north of Boston.

Friday, an investigative team developed learned that Marcus Walton, 29, was hiding out in a fifth-floor apartment at 770 Washington Ave. in Revere, Massachusetts.

As authorities arrived, Walton tried to jump from the fifth-story window, a news release Tuesday said.

Eventually, Walton was talked out of jumping.

He was taken into custody and will soon be extradited to Wake County on a murder charge, officials said.