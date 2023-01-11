RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot near Leesville Community Park.

The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Worley Drive, that connects to Leesville Road, is perpendicular to Country Trail — where Leesville Community Park sits.

This is the second shooting in two days that resulted in a man being transported to a hospital.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, a man was shot in 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard.