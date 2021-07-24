Man taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a daytime shooting in Raleigh Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 2:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Perry Creek Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the man’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information was released. Police said they are investigating the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.