Man taken to hospital after he’s shot at Raleigh apartments, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot Saturday night in Raleigh after he got out of his car and went into an apartment complex, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. at apartments near the 4600 block of Millbrook Green Drive, according to Raleigh police.

The shooting happened as a man was driving with another man in his car. The pair drove into the parking lot of an apartment complex and the driver got out of the car, police said.

The driver then walked into an area of the apartment complex where he was shot.

The passenger then took over driving and the pair met police and EMS units at the Sheetz gas station at 4660 Millbrook Green Drive, police said.

The man who was shot was then taken by an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both men are in their early 20s, according to police.

The man who was shot was conscious and talking when he was taken from the gas station to the hospital, police said.

Police said they were not sure which apartment complex the men were at when the shooting happened.