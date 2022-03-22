RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting near downtown Raleigh Tuesday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Idlewild Avenue and East Edenton Street, which is just east of downtown, Raleigh police said.

A man who was shot while in a car was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses saw three people run from the scene, according to police. One of those was detained for questioning, police said.

Police blocked Idlewild Avenue near the scene while they questioned people and talked to witnesses.

No other information was available.