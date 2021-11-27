Man taken to hospital after Raleigh shooting, police say

The scene Saturday night after a man was shot at apartments along Raleigh Boulevard. Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting at apartments in Raleigh Saturday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, which is about four blocks east of Capital Boulevard near Lions Park, Raleigh police said.

The man who was shot suffered injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

Police said late Saturday night that there were no suspects in the shooting.

The shooting happened outdoors at the apartment complex, according to police.

No other information was released.