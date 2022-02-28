RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was shot at an apartment complex in east Raleigh Monday afternoon, police said.

Raleigh police received the call just before 5:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 4200 block of Calumet Drive, which is off Sunnybrook Road near New Bern Avenue.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Early Monday evening, officers were going door-to-door at the Pines of Ashton apartment complex to speak to any possible witnesses.

It’s unclear if the man was shot inside an apartment or outside.

No suspect information was available with Raelgih police saying the “investigation is in its early stages.”