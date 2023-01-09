Police at the scene of the shooting along Pender Street Monday night. Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot along an east Raleigh street on Monday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pender Street, that is just off Raleigh Boulevard, one block north of New Bern Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

When police arrived, a man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.

There was no information about a suspect or the shooting victim’s condition.

This is a breaking news article.