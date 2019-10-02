Man taken to hospital after shooting in Garner

The scene at the Garner shooting on Tuesday night. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Garner Tuesday evening, police say.

The incident was reported just after 7:50 p.m. at 411 Plantation Pine Circle, which is between Timber Drive East and Interstate 40, Garner police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot once at the apartments and was taken to WakeMed, according to Garner police Capt. Joe Binns.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Binns said there was no word about a suspect yet.

No other details were released by police.

