Man taken to hospital after shooting inside Raleigh apartment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot while at a Raleigh apartment complex Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. at 4033 Deep Hollow Dr., according to Raleigh police.

The victim was shot in his back while he was inside an apartment unit, police said.

Police said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The apartments are located off Duraleigh Road near Glenwood Avenue, about a mile north of Crabtree Valley Mall.

No other information was released.