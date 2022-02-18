Man taken to hospital after shooting near Food Lion along Western Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting near a Raleigh Food Lion along Western Boulevard Friday night, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. at 3926 Western Blvd. near Method Road, according to Raleigh police.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Employees at a nearby business reported hearing up to four gunshots and a dark sedan was seen leaving the scene, police said.

The shooting happened a couple of doors down from Food Lion near a landromat, police said.

The severity of the man’s injuries was not available.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.

