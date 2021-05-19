Man shot just blocks from Raleigh police headquarters on Six Forks Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot just blocks from Raleigh police headquarters on Six Forks Road Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 6200 block of Six Forks Road shortly after 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to one of his legs, police said.

The shooting occurred about a half-mile from the department’s headquarters.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released any suspect information or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.