RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An overnight shooting in Raleigh led to one man getting sent to the hospital on Sunday morning.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers were sent to the 800 block of Wadford Drive at approximately 12:39 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who was shot, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say there’s no threat to the public.

We will update this story once more information is available.