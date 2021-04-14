Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Wednesday night.

Raleigh police say they responded to the shooting around 9:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Ellington Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be a serious injury, according to police.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.