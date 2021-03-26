Man taken to the hospital after being shot near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot near downtown Raleigh on Friday night, a news release said.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 7:15 p.m. along the 200 block of S. Pettigrew Street. They found a man who had been shot. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officers and detectives are working on a follow-up investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.