Man taken to the hospital after he’s shot in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday in Raleigh, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting report along the 1500 block of Sunbow Falls Lane just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The scene is a neighborhood just north of the intersection of Old Wake Forest and Falls of Neuse roads.

Police said the man who had been shot was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t known.

No suspect information was available. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.