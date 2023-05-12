The scene of a carjacking on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Crabtree Valley Mall. (Michael Barnard/CBS 17)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner and Raleigh both saw a string of bizarre criminal events on Thursday and now the Garner Police Department is saying they were carried out by the same person.

Around 2 p.m., Garner police said a man was riding around a Garner Walmart, located at 4500 Fayetteville Road, on a bicycle before smashing an iPhone case, stealing phones, and threatening an employee with a knife.

Around 2:05 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a report of a larceny of a vehicle call in the 2500 block of Lineberry Drive, where officers later learned the pickup truck belonged to the City of Raleigh.

The truck was later tracked to Crabtree Valley Mall where it was crashed by 30-year-old Thomas Kyle Cauther, police said.

Following the crash, Cauther carjacked another vehicle, belonging to a still-unidentified elderly woman, sending her to the hospital, police said.

It is not known where the City of Raleigh vehicle was when it was stolen.

Warrants indicate Cauther is charged with robbery, felony larceny of a vehicle, felony probation violation, flee to elude and resist, delay and obstruct from the Raleigh crimes and robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and damage to property in the Garner incident.

CBS 17 is working to learn more.