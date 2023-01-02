RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day.

According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene and located the man who had been thrown from the motorcycle. He was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators were sent to the scene to determine the circumstances that caused the incident.

Police police have not disclosed if any other vehicles were involved and have not released any further information on the hospitalized man.