Man trying to cross I-40 on foot hit, killed by cement truck near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 56-year-old man was attempting to cross Interstate-40 on foot Wednesday when he stepped into the path of a cement truck and was killed, the Highway Patrol said.

Curt Waldo Floyd stepped into the interstate just after 4 p.m. near Aviation Parkway, the Highway Patrol said.

A commercial cement truck traveling westbound on I-40 attempted to swerve and miss Floyd but struck and killed the man.

The cement truck overturned in the process and hit several other vehicles in the process.

Two others were injured in the collision.

Traffic was snarled for hours on I-40 as the collision was cleaned up.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Further information was not immediately available.