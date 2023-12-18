RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man ran off with cash from a Raleigh gas station Sunday evening after making demands and using a handgun in the process, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

It was just after 5:15 p.m. when Raleigh police responded to a robbery call at the Speedway gas station at 3912 Western Blvd.

The suspect, police said, used the handgun “to demand cash from the store employee before fleeing on foot.”

Police investigate at a Raleigh gas station on Western Boulevard after a Sunday armed robbery. (Photo courtesy Randall Edge)

As of about 8 p.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and it remained an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who believes they have information that could help in the investigation of the armed robbery Sunday night is asked to reach out to Raleigh Crimestoppers by using the anonymous online tip sheet or by calling 919-996-1193.