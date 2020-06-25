Man visiting family in Fuquay-Varina points gun at Wake deputy, barricades himself inside home

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Georgia man visiting family in Fuquay-Varina was arrested after investigators say he pointed a gun at a Wake County deputy before barricading himself inside a home.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 p.m. on South Main Street in Fuquay-Varina.

When a deputy entered the home, a man was pointing a gun at him. That’s when the deputy retreated and called for backup.

The man was identified as Michael Leslie Wilson, 26. Wilson was in North Carolina visiting family, Eric Curry, spokesperson for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 17.

Wilson then barricaded himself inside of the home, appearing to be in distress and refused to come outside.

Deputies say they then began negotiations of which Sheriff Gerald Baker was a part of.

After failed negotiations, deputies say the standoff was ended by deploying two gas canisters meant for small spaces inside of the home.

Wilson was later apprehended before two revolvers were located. One family member was inside of the home and did not appear to be harmed or threatened.

Wilson faces a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a gun. Investigators say additional charges could be forthcoming as there was a Fuquay-Varina police officer at the scene.