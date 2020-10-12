Man walks into WakeMed with gunshot wound, Raleigh police investigating

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man walked into WakeMed hospital with a gunshot wound and investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

Police say around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a call at WakeMed concerning an adult male walking in with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was involved in a shooting in the 500 block of Dacian Road where he received the wound.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories