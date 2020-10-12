Man walks into WakeMed with gunshot wound, Raleigh police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man walked into WakeMed hospital with a gunshot wound and investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the incident.
Police say around 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a call at WakeMed concerning an adult male walking in with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
A preliminary investigation revealed the man was involved in a shooting in the 500 block of Dacian Road where he received the wound.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
