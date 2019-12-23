Man wanted after robbery at downtown Raleigh SunTrust bank, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for a man they think is responsible for a bank robbery.

Police were dispatched at 2:11 p.m. to the SunTrust Bank located at 411 Fayetteville Street.

A man entered the bank, implied that he had a weapon and fled after a teller complied with his demands.

No injuries occurred during the crime.

Anyone who believes they may recognize the suspect or has other information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now