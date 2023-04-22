RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking the public’s help to find a man who they said assaulted someone on the greenway near North Carolina State University Saturday morning.

At about 9:41 a.m., officers said they were called to the Walnut Creek Trail Greenway off of Lake Wheeler Road near NC State’s Centennial Campus in reference to an assault.

When they arrived, they said the victim told them about the assault.

The victim described the suspect as a man between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 6 feet tall wearing a fluorescent green windbreaker and shorts.

According to a Wolf Alert from NC State, the suspect was seen running east, away from university property.

Raleigh police said the investigation is ongoing, and they are working with NC State police to find the suspect.

Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Officers remind greenway users to be aware of their surroundings on the trail.

To be safe, they recommend walking or jogging with someone else and not wearing headphones.