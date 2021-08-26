Man wanted for attempted murder in Raleigh commits suicide after chase in Pennsylvania ends in crash

GETTYSBURG, Penn. (WNCN) – An attempted murder suspect from Raleigh committed suicide Wednesday afternoon after crashing during a chase with state troopers, a report said.

The Pennsylvania State Police report said a trooper spotted 24-year-old Taylor Johnson, of Raleigh, traveling north on Pennsylvania State Road 15 near Gettysburg.

Johnson failed to stop, driving away at a high rate of speed.

Johnson then crashed on an off-ramp. He then fled on foot into a wooded area, the report said.

Troopers and police from Adams County, Pennsylvania set up a perimeter in the area.

“During a search of the wooded area, Johnson shot himself and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the report said.

When contacted about the incident in Pennsylvania, Raleigh Police Department spokesperson Laura Hourigan said “Johnson was connected to the Pebble View Drive shooting that occurred on August 24.”

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an apartment complex along the 6000-block of Pebble View Drive, which is off of Western Boulevard.

Police said a woman was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in what was described as a domestic incident.