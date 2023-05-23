ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man is wanted in connection to a vehicle break-in and financial card theft in Rolesville.

Johnson (Rolesville Police Dept.)

At 6 p.m. on May 5, Rolesville police responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle call in the 200 block of South Main Street. The victim told officers that her pocketbook had been stolen from the trunk of her vehicle.

It was later discovered that the victim’s credit card was used at Walmart in Wake Forest. Two purchases of gift cards totaling $504.94 were attempted, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Deshawn Malik Johnson. He was last seen leaving that Walmart in a gray SUV with an unknown license plate.

If found, contact Det. D. Horton or Sgt. M. Liggins with the Rolesville Police Department at 919-566-7226.