Man wanted for murder after deadly stabbing at southeast Raleigh convenience store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for a 60-year-old man charged with murder in a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night at a convenience store.

Gary Earl Jenkins, 60, was charged with murder less than 24 hours after the Thursday night stabbing.

Officers responded to a convenience store along the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday. They found 57-year-old Clifton McClam suffering from serious injuries from the stabbing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, a news release said.

Police said Friday afternoon that Jenkins was charged with McClam’s murder, but was not in custody at the time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at 919-834-HELP.

The convenience store was also the scene of a Dec. 16, 2021, shooting.