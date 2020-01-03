Man wanted for taking photos up woman’s skirt, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police need the public’s help in identifying a man they say was taking photos up a woman’s skirt in Walmart.

Police say the incident happened on December 26 at the Walmart located at 4431 New Bern Avenue in Raleigh in which a man appeared to take photos underneath the skirt of a woman.

The man in question is described as 6-feet tall, in his early 20s and has short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call police.

