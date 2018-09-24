Man wanted for trying to break into Raleigh homes, police say Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Raleigh police. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Police hope a composite sketch of a suspect in attempted burglaries will lead to his identification and arrest.

Investigators said multiple victims reported suspicious activity at their bedroom windows in August. Police connected the cases through the victims' descriptions, and a sketch artist drew the man's face.

Witnesses told officers the man is in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and drives a mid-size gray or silver SUV.

Raleigh police said the man tried to force his way into a bedroom window of a house on Deep Hollow Drive in early August.

Later in August, someone on Jackson Street said they saw the suspect pass back and forth in front of their house several times. When the resident went outside, they found a ladder standing by one of the bedroom windows.

Less than a week after the first incident on Jackson Street, people at the same house heard tapping on the window and discovered damage to the window's screen.

The victims in the two cases live six miles apart. Raleigh police did not comment on any connection between the incidents other than the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity should contact CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357.