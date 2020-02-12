Man wanted for walking up to 2 people, punching them at Morrisville Target

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville Police Department investigators are asking for information about a male in reference to two assaults that occurred within minutes of each other on Friday.

Officers responded to the report of an assault at Target located at 3001 Market Center Dr. in Morrisville on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with two victims. The victims stated that the male suspect, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red circle on the back, walked up and punched one victim near the front entrance of the store.





Courtesy: Morrisville Police Department

The suspect then walked into the parking lot and punched a second victim.

Neither victim was seriously hurt, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mullis at 919-463-1652 or contact the detective via email at amullis@townofmorrisville.org. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.