RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a man who they say communicated threats and exposed himself to people in Cary on Tuesday morning.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 9:50 a.m. to the 2700 block of Macedonia Road for a report of a disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene, they reported seeing smoke coming from the abandoned home he had been known to stay in, the sheriff’s office said.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Deputies used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, identified as 50-year-old Edward Thomas Lawson, left the scene but was found by deputies a short time later.

Lawson is facing several charges, including second-degree arson, indecent exposure, breaking and entering, injury to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wake County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.