RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies arrested a man who they say communicated threats and exposed himself to people in Cary on Tuesday morning.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at around 9:50 a.m. to the 2700 block of Macedonia Road for a report of a disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene, they reported seeing smoke coming from the abandoned home he had been known to stay in, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, identified as 50-year-old Edward Thomas Lawson, left the scene but was found by deputies a short time later.

Lawson is facing several charges, including second-degree arson, indecent exposure, breaking and entering, injury to real property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Wake County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.