Man who forced flight to make emergency landing at RDU due in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A court hearing is scheduled for a man who police said forced a flight to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

A criminal complaint obtained by CBS 17 said Michael Aaron Ganter knowingly interfered with the performance of the flight crew by assaulting and intimidating them on Feb. 9. He was also accused of threatening to injure and kill passengers around him.

Ganter was on non-stop flight from New York to Orlando when “disruptions caused by Ganter caused the pilots to divert the flight from its scheduled course to land at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport,” according to court documents.

United States Attorney Michael Easley said about the arrest, “Passengers who threaten violence in the close confines of a commercial aircraft put everyone in danger. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute federal crimes in the skies and ensure the safety of the flying public. Safe air travel is essential to our economy and keeping families connected. No passenger, flight crew, or flight attendant should have to fly in fear.”

As of Feb. 15, the FAA said they received 394 reports of unruly passengers so far this years. It has initiated investigations for 123 incidents of unruly passengers.

Court documents said Ganter began making “concerning statements to other passengers” about an hour into the flight. One passenger said Ganter claimed he was being stuck by needles and that his DNA was being collected.

Documents said Ganter threatened to “slap people and beat them to death.” At one point he made verbal threats to a mother and child seated behind him. Legal documents allege he “stated he would kill the child and beat the child’s mother in front of the child.”

Several people struggled to get Ganter’s hands into zip ties and wrapped his feet in saran wrap. Due to the commotion, court documents claim pilots decided to divert the flight and make an emergency landing at RDU at about 7:45 p.m. RDU officers boarded the flight and removed Ganter from the plane.

When questioned by police, Ganter told them he “felt pokes into his skin, alerted attendants of the behavior, that the attendant asked the passenger to move, and that five guys attacked him.” Documents say he told officers he “may have said inappropriate things.”

Ganter was later taken to WakeMed.