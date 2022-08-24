RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy report revealed that the man who threw Molotov cocktails at Raleigh police officers did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

On May 7, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez-Nunez was seen setting vehicles on fire by throwing Molotov cocktails in the parking lot of Raleigh Police’s southeast district office.

Rodriguez-Nunez did not stop throwing the cocktails despite police asking him to do so. Two Raleigh police cars then became engulfed in flames.

According to police, Rodriguez-Nunez threw a Molotov cocktail near officers, and officers fired their guns, hitting him. Rodriguez-Nunez later died at the hospital.

The autopsy indicated Rodriguez-Nunez had 11 gunshot wounds located in his arm, back, leg, torso and stomach. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was a homicide, according to the autopsy.

The toxicology report indicated that Rodriguez-Nunez did not have any drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the attack.