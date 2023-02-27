The women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies, including their building’s management and the janitor’s employer. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man convicted in 1996 for the 1995 bombing at a North Raleigh building has been resentenced to almost 40 years.

Stephan Bullis was convicted in 1996 on six charges in the bombing at the then Business Telecom Inc. building. At the time, Bullis was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence, followed by consecutive terms of 30 years and and another term of 19 years, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In September, there were changes to the law that vacated two of Bullis’ charges leaving only the 19-year sentence standing. At that time, the court set the matter for resentencing, Easley said. Bullis has now been resentenced to 37 years.

“Stephan Bullis caused terror in the Raleigh community because the pipe bomb at BTI came only a few short months after the Oklahoma City bombing and at a time when the infamous ‘Unabomber’ was at large,” said Easley. “At the original sentencing, the Judge noted the heinous nature of the crime, the number of victims and potential victims, as well as the defendant’s lack of remorse. The defendant knowingly risked harm to countless individuals and inflicted psychological trauma on numerous others. This new sentence holds Bullis accountable for his horrific actions and keeps him behind bars where he belongs.”

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Bullis mailed two pipe bombs on or around July 7, 1995. The first package, addressed to his then wife — an employee at BTI — detonated when she opened it on July 10. The explosion destroyed most of his wife’s left hand, a portion of her upper right arm and caused numerous cuts, burns and bruises across her body. A nearby colleague was also injured.

The second bomb was found in an out-of-service U.S. Postal Service collection bin at Crabtree Valley Mall on July 25, 1995. It was found 10 days after Bullis was arrested. Easley’s office said Bullis did not warn authorities of the second pipe bomb package.

Easley said evidence presented at trial showed that Bullis had begun an affair with a clerk at a video rental store before the bombing. They said he had also recently increased the payout on his wife’s life insurance policy.

In the months before the bombing, prosecutors said Bullis began buying books like “The Poor Man’s James Bond” and “The Anarchist Cookbook”. Both include designs and instructions for making explosive devices.

In the month immediately before the attack, investigators found Bullis learned his wife’s company had increased her work-funded life insurance policy and included a double-indemnity clause in the event of an accidental death.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, statements made by Bullis indicated that he believed the accidental death needed to occur while his wife was at work for the double indemnity clause to apply.

During Bullis’ trial, one victim impact statement said, “He acted with total disregard for all the people that would forever be affected by this crime…”

Bullis’ convictions include two counts of mailing a pipe bomb with intent to kill another, one count of arson resulting in injury to another person, one count of attempted arson, and two counts of use of a destructive device during a crime of violence.

The conviction has been upheld by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case.