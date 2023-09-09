RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed man was arrested while he was in the middle of the second of two burglaries of his North Raleigh neighbors in less than an hour early Saturday morning, police said.

The first burglary was just before 4:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Honeychurch Street, which is in Wakefield Plantation, just south of N.C. 98 near U.S. 1 near Wake Forest, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

While officers were investigating the first burglary, another burglary call came at 5:30 a.m. for another location in the same block of Honeychurch Street, police said.

Officers responded to that scene and took a suspect into custody, the news release said.

Keith Ruther III, 31, who lives less than two blocks from the scene of the burglaries, is facing six felony charges, according to arrest records.

Ruther is charged with first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of burglary tools and larceny after breaking and entering, according to police.

He was also charged with possession of stolen goods/property and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Ruther is being held in the Wake County Jail on a $100,000 secure bond.