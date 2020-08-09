RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Raleigh police.
The incident was reported just after 6:05 p.m. when a man walked into WakeMed in Raleigh, police said.
The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said in a news release that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police are investigating to determine where the shooting took place.
No other information was available from police.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 5-year-old dies after shooting in Wilson, police say
- Man with gunshot wound walks into WakeMed, Raleigh police say
- 2 children at Morrisville summer camp test positive for COVID-19
- VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: NC damage after earthquake hits Sparta
- NC city and county declare state of emergency after 5.1 magnitude earthquake