Man with gunshot wound walks into WakeMed, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Raleigh police.

The incident was reported just after 6:05 p.m. when a man walked into WakeMed in Raleigh, police said.

The man had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said in a news release that the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating to determine where the shooting took place.

No other information was available from police.

