Man, woman hospitalized after shooting, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and a woman walked into WakeMed with gunshot wounds.

Police say at approximately 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a shooting in the 1900 block of Walnut Overlook Way.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries.

Shortly thereafter, a woman walked into WakeMed with gunshot wounds.

Police say they two are victims of the same shooting incident. Neither victim has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.