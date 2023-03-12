RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman are suffering serious injuries after being shot early Sunday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Shortly after 1:16 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1000 block of North King Charles Road in reference to someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man and a woman who were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the police department.

Police did not have information about any suspects or whether the shooting was an isolated incident or not.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.