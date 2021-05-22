Teen girl wounded in daytime shooting in east Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a teenage girl was wounded in a daytime shooting Saturday.

The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of Thistlebrook Court, which is located in the Eaglechase neighborhood off Poole Road and east of South New Hope Road, Raleigh police said.

When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injury, which appears to be non-life-threatening, police said in a news release.

No other information was released by Raleigh police.

CORRECTION: Previous information supplied by authorities indicated the victim was a man.